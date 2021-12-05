Maralee Nicole Shares Photo of Her Newborn Son with Tristan Thompson

Maralee Nicole is a proud mother of a bouncing baby boy and has shared first pictures with the world.

The personal trainer who made headlines for filing a child support lawsuit against her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson before the birth of her child, welcomed her baby boy with the basketballer on December 3.

Marilee posted a cute phot of the newborn on her Instagram as she revealed his name to be Angelou Kash Thompson.

Despite Thompson’s refusal to have a relationship with her child, Marilee noted that she was hopeful the lawsuit would force him to be in their son’s life.

She also posted a photo of Thomson’s two other children on her Instagram stories tagging them Angelou’s siblings and adding that she couldn’t wait for all of them to meet.

