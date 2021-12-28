Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Maraji Speaks About Surgery, Unplanned Pregnancy, Marriage & More in New Vlog

Maraji is closing out the year with a detailed vlog in which she shared stories many people didn’t know about her.

The pregnant mom revealed that she underwent a medical procedure for hemorrhoidectomy, then had an unplanned pregnancy, and how she faired through her first trimesters.

About the procedure, she said: “In the beginning of the year, I had surgery done… so I took a break before my surgery, when I did the surgery and after the surgery. The recovery from hemorrhoidectomy; the removal of haemorrhoids which is probably known as piles. I’ve had those since I was maybe 12. I’ve suffered from those things for the longest time, and it got worse. I did my surgery in the beginning of the year and it was just the hardest thing I’d ever gone through in my life. It was the most difficult recovery I have ever been through. After the haemorrhoids healed and the stitches healed, I got myself, started posting again and getting back into the scene.”

About her secret marriage, she said: “Shortly after, I got married. This marriage thing is so shocking, to everyone around me, even my family members. It was a decision we both made. We just wanted to get married. We were sure, we were ready, we wanted to do it… and then we did it.”

She said a lot more.

Watch her:

