Maraji Admits that Men Have No Use Except for Making Babies

Maraji is not impressed at all with her husband’s undomesticated lifestyle and put the whole of the male gender on blast.

The skit maker and mimic shared a video of her living experience with a man and has concluded that they have no use except when it comes to making babies.

In a series of videos she put up on her Instagram stories, Gloria Oloruntobi aka Maraji reiterated her mother’s saying about the usefulness of men.

Recounting how her husband failed to put ponmo (cow skin) in the fridge and had no idea he was supposed to, Maraji shared her ‘frustration’ in a funny way.

She said, “Like my mummy would say, e no get wetin Dem dey use man do. E no get. If woman fit impregnate himself, e no get wetin dem dey take man do.”

Maraji recently got married and is expecting her first child.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...