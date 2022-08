An unspecified number of persons have been trapped as a building collapsed in Kubwa, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The incident occurred on Friday morning near Freedom Christ Mission Church, Kubwa, Bwari Area Council.

A resident, who confirmed the development said the “building was a new hotel yet to function.”

According to her, the level of damage is yet to be ascertained, stressing that the rescue team is currently on ground.

More to follow…

