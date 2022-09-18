Many trapped as 4-storey building collapses in Uyo

A four-storey building under construction collapsed in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital on Saturday.

The building, which is located at Iman Street, off Aka Road in the capital city, fell on another building next to it.

Eyewitnesses and residents of the area said the incident happened at about 6 pm, as per ChannelsTV.

Officers of the state fire service commenced rescue operations about two hours after the incident.

This is the first building collapse in Uyo since the Reigners Church incident in December 2016.

