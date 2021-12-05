Many kidnapped as gunmen block Kontagora-Minna road

Over one hundred vehicles and thousands of motorists were said to have been stranded in Yakila and Garun Gabas near Kundu in Rafi Local Government Area on Saturday as gunmen took over the Kontagora-Minna road in Niger State.

The armed bandits reportedly gathered, blocked both motorists and travellers along the road in an operation that lasted for about an hour without the intervention security personnel.

An eyewitness who spoke to DailyPost said the bandits succeeded in abducting undisclosed number of persons.

“We were stranded for some hours as the bandits took their time to operate. At the end of the operation, some number of persons were kidnapped. The development was so pathetic, as we all watched helplessly.

“We were all afraid because, there was nothing we could do. No security operative was around to help us. Even members of the communities all went into hiding. We are praying to God to help Niger and Nigeria to bring this situation to an end,” the source lamented.

The state police command has yet to confirm the development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...