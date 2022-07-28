Many injured as gunmen attack Owo again

Yet-to-be identified gunmen have reportedly attacked a construction company in Owo, Ondo State.

Gunshots were said to have occurred at the site of Craneburg Construction Company, Owo on Wednesday evening.

In a tweet, the state police command confirmed that some people were injured during the attack.

“Tonight, there was a shooting incident at Craneburg Construction Company, Owo.

“Policemen are currently at the scene, victims have been taken to hospital and they are in stable condition.”

Wednesday’s attack comes a month after scores of church worshippers were murdered in Owo.

The armed men, suspected to be herdsmen, entered St Francis Catholic church in the town of Owo and fired at the congregation during a service to mark the holiday of Pentecost.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...