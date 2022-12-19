Many feared dead as herdsmen attack Enugu community

Several persons have been reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen in the Ebor, Eha-Amufu community of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The invaders who outnumbered the soldiers and local vigilantes launched the attack early Sunday, killing several people.

Although the police are yet to confirm the incident, this is not the first time such an attack is happening in the local government area of the South-Eastern state.

Last month, the herders’ invasion claimed over 10 lives including children in the area.

