Search
Subscribe
News

Many feared dead as herdsmen attack Enugu community

By: Emmanuel Offor

Date:

Several persons have been reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen in the Ebor, Eha-Amufu community of  Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The invaders who outnumbered the soldiers and local vigilantes launched the attack early Sunday, killing several people.

Although the police are yet to confirm the incident, this is not the first time such an attack is happening in the local government area of the South-Eastern state.

Last month, the herders’ invasion claimed over 10 lives including children in the area.

Previous article
NAFDAC raises alarm on existence of fake Covid-19 test kits
Next article
BREAKING: Doyin Okupe convicted of money laundering
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Share post:

Just In

Subscribe

More like this
Related

BREAKING: Doyin Okupe convicted of money laundering

Emmanuel Offor -
A Federal High Court in the FCT, Abuja has...

NAFDAC raises alarm on existence of fake Covid-19 test kits

Emmanuel Offor -
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and...

It’s not your job – Agbakoba slams EFCC over Kogi Govt Finances

Emmanuel Offor -
Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olisa Agbakoba...

Elon Musk may step down as Twitter CEO

Emmanuel Offor -
Twitter’s new boss, Elon Musk, may be step down...

About us

Olisa.Tv is a blogazine full of readable content or different catergories.

Company

The latest

BREAKING: Doyin Okupe convicted of money laundering

Politics 0
A Federal High Court in the FCT, Abuja has...

NAFDAC raises alarm on existence of fake Covid-19 test kits

News 0
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and...

It’s not your job – Agbakoba slams EFCC over Kogi Govt Finances

News 0
Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olisa Agbakoba...

Subscribe

© 2022 Olisa.Tv. All Rights Reserved.

%d bloggers like this: