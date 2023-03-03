Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Many feared dead as explosion rips through Rivers

News

The incident occurred Friday morning at Rumuekpe under Emohua Local Government Area.

The casualty figure is speculated to be more than a dozen, though no official confirmation as at press time.

Available information has it that the explosion, which also consumed vehicles, emanated from the tapping point of a pipeline.

It is understood that a driver had loaded one of the buses at the location with crude oil packaged in bags.

Preparing to move the petroleum product away from the scene, he started the vehicle engine, which triggered a blast.

The man and others nearby are among the fatalities from the blast.

Latest

Sports

Osimhen nominated for Serie A Player of the Month Award

0
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been nominated for Serie...
Politics

Tinubu: Peter Obi files suit at Presidential Election Tribunal

0
The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the just...
News

Nnamdi Kanu needs urgent heart surgery – IPOB

0
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said its...
Politics

6 States ask Supreme Court to cancel 2023 elections

0
Six States of the Federation have dragged the Federal...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Sports

Osimhen nominated for Serie A Player of the Month Award

0
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been nominated for Serie...
Politics

Tinubu: Peter Obi files suit at Presidential Election Tribunal

0
The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the just...
News

Nnamdi Kanu needs urgent heart surgery – IPOB

0
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said its...
Politics

6 States ask Supreme Court to cancel 2023 elections

0
Six States of the Federation have dragged the Federal...
News

BREAKING: Supreme Court orders old N200, N500 and N1000 notes to remain in circulation till Dec 31

0
The Supreme Court on Friday ordered that old N200,...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Osimhen nominated for Serie A Player of the Month Award

Emmanuel Offor -
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been nominated for Serie A Player of the Month award for February. Osimhen netted four times in four league outings...
Read more

Tinubu: Peter Obi files suit at Presidential Election Tribunal

Emmanuel Offor -
The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the just concluded election, Peter Obi, has filed a suit at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Abuja,...
Read more

Nnamdi Kanu needs urgent heart surgery – IPOB

Emmanuel Offor -
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said its leader, Nnamdi Kanu needs urgent heart surgery. IPOB said Kanu needs to be rushed to a...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: