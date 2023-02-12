Search
Mansions flaunted by most actresses online are leased – Shan George

Celebrity

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George has made a rather shocking revelation about her female colleagues.

Shan George, in a post on her Instagram page, stated that many female celebrities flaunt their new houses on social media with the effect that their colleagues in the industry feel they are not doing enough for themselves.

In reaction to this, Shan George revealed that some actresses lease the houses they flaunt online as theirs in order to oppress their colleagues.

In her words,

“Many just lease the house, and come online to claim bought. Their cup of zobo biko”

