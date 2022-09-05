Manhunt underway as knifemen go on rampage in Canada, killing 10

Canadian police have launched a huge manhunt for two men suspected of stabbing at least 10 people to death in a rampage that has shocked the nation.

Two suspects named as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson are on the run and considered armed and dangerous.

Victims were found in 13 locations in the remote indigenous community James Smith Cree Nation and nearby Weldon.

It is of the deadliest acts of mass violence Canada has seen. PM Justin Trudeau said it was “heartbreaking”.

At least 15 others were injured in the killing spree, with police urging residents to be extremely vigilant as they conduct a search operation across one of Canada’s largest and most remote regions.

“I am shocked and devastated by the horrific attacks today,” Mr Trudeau said in a statement. “Those responsible for today’s abhorrent attacks must be fully brought to justice.”

A state of emergency was declared in the James Smith Cree Nation – a community of about 2,000 residents north-east of the village of Weldon, which is home to just 200 people.

“Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence,” Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) warned people across the search area.

Numerous checkpoints have been set up and drivers have been urged not to pick up hitchhikers.

There is still no word on a motive for the crimes.

