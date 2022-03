Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as Manchester United beat Tottenham to move into the Champions League places.

The 37-year-old hit a stunning long-range strike to give them the lead, only his second goal of 2022.

Harry Kane levelled with a penalty following an Alex Telles handball, then Ronaldo converted Jadon Sancho’s cross.

Harry Maguire scored an own goal to equalise for Spurs before Ronaldo powered in a header from a Telles corner for his hat-trick.

