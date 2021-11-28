Manager, Sean Okeke Releases Statement on Rema and DJ Neptune Brouhaha

The manger for Mavin Records signee, Rema, Sean Okeke has released a statement to clarify the situation that led to the blow out between his client and DJ Neptune.

He took to Twitter to issue the statement and addressing what went on behind the scene.

Sean Okeke admitted that Rema and DJ Neptune worked on the song, “For You” off Neptune’s new album last year and there was a planned release for 2020 but after time passed and the song was yet to be dropped, Rema changed his mind and asked that the song not be released again as so much time had passed.

He noted that he was asked to communicate the decision to DJ Neptune and he made sure to do so during one of their conversations.

“I made it known to DJ Neptune sometime during our conversation that the song can’t come out again as we don’t have any more free release window available for the song and hence we can’t put it out there. Looking back at all that happened, I really wish I had just held my ground that the artist doesn’t really want the song released anymore which would have made DJ Neptune focus on getting other songs for his album,” he said.

He apologised to all parties concerned and hoped for a peaceful resolution of the situation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...