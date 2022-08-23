Management Updates Fans on Eedris Abdulkareem’s Kidney Transplant, says It Was Successful

Eedris Abdulkareem is thankfully expected to make a full recovery after a successful kidney transplant surgery.

The management of the singer, announced the successful kidney transplant of the artiste on Monday, August 22.

In the statement titled “Latest update on Eedris Abdulkareem health challenge’ which was shared on Facebook by Myke Pam, he intimated fans with the news.

The statement read in part, “It is with unspeakable joy and undiluted thanksgiving that the management of Lakreem Entertainment officially release the news of the successful kidney transplant surgery on Nigerian hiphop czar and activist Eedris Abulkareem and his most gracious donor – his lovingly dedicated wife YT, some hours ago.”

The rapper announced that he suffered kidney failure and would be undergoing a transplant in July

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...