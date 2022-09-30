Management of Bukka Hut Says Late Laolu Martins Not Co-founder

The management of Lagos based restaurant, Bukka Hut has refuted the viral claim that the late Laolu Martins was a co-founder of the company.

Recall that while announcing his death on September 27, the bereaved’s family described Martins as “one of the co-founders” of Bukka Hut.

In a statement responding to this claim, Bukka Hut raised alarm about what it described as “misrepresentations” in the media that describe Martins as the founder.

The statement clearly stated that Rasheed Jaiyeola, the company’s majority shareholder, founded the restaurant in 2011 and is the CEO and built the business from one outlet in August 2011 to 24 outlets.

The successive statement added that Bukka Hut is run and operated solely by Rasheed Jaiyeola with the support of the senior management team, adding that the late Olaolu was “a minority shareholder and a valued supporter” of the business.

The statement added that the deceased was not involved in the day-to-day operations of Bukka Hut.

The company said, “It is unfortunate that we are also constrained to address the gross misrepresentation of verifiable facts making the rounds on various social media platforms at this time.

“While we urge all media platforms to refrain from disseminating unverified and inaccurate information, we also enjoin members of the public to kindly respect the privacy of the Martins family at this very difficult time.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...