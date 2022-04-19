Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Man Who Supplied Mac Miller With Fentanyl-Laced Pills Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison

new reports have confirmed that Ryan Michael Reavis, who plead guilty to supplying fentanyl-laced pills to rapper Mac Miller has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison.

Per Rolling Stone reports, U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II read a statement from Miller’s mom Karen Meyers. “My life went dark the moment Malcolm left his world,” the statement reportedly reads. “Malcolm was my person, more than a son. We had a bond and kinship that was deep and special and irreplaceable. We spoke nearly every day about everything—his life, plans, music, dreams.”

Reavis reportedly told the court during his sentencing: “This is not just a regular drug case. Somebody died, and a family is never going to get their son back. My family would be wrecked if it was me. They’d never be all right, never truly get over it. I think about that all the time. And I know that whatever happens today, I’m the lucky one because my family is here and I’m here and I’ll be with them again. I feel terrible. This is not who I am. My perspective has changed. My heart has changed.”

He was sentence to 10 years and 11 months in prison.

