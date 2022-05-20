Man Who Attacked Dave Chappelle at Comedy Event Charged With Attempted Murder in Unrelated Event

Isaiah Lee, the man who attacked Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl comedy event a few weeks ago, is facing additional legal problems.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office published a release, announcing that the 23-year-old has been charged with attempted murder for an unrelated 2021 incident. He is accused of stabbing his roommate during an altercation at a transitional housing apartment on Dec. 2, and has pleaded not guilty to the felony count in court on Thursday.

“The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime,” said LA County District Attorney George Gascón. “The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl was misdemeanor conduct and rightfully referred to the City Attorney’s Office. Based on the nature and severity of the December attack, Mr. Lee is now facing felony charges which my office will prosecute.”

Only on May 3, Lee was viciously stomped on by security after he attacked Chappelle on the stage. He was later transported to a hospital with visible injuries.

The hearing for his attempted murder charge is scheduled for June 2.

