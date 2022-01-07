Man Who Advertised Marriage on Billboard Contacted by Over 100 Women

A British man, Muhammad Malik has been contacted by over a 100 ladies after putting up billboards advertising his availability for marriage.

The bachelor and entrepreneur from Hounslow, West London had plastered his face over billboards across the country, asking to be saved from an arranged marriage.

Muhammad, 29, spoke with Daily Mail said,

“I’m a creative and I love doing the most random and absurd things – as long as they are 100 per cent halal of course.

“It’s early days but responses thus far have been in the triple digits and from some really lovely people – keep them coming. I’m hoping to get in touch with women I like soon.”

He posted a photo of himself standing by one of the billboards via his Instagram and captioned it.

“Yo, that’s me, it’s real! #findmalikawife. Huge thanks to anyone who’s messaged in support or has actually applied to be my wife. I see you don’t worry. I’ve been overwhelmed with all the messages but I I’ve it, pls keep them coming, I’ll get back to you as soon as I can insha’Allah.”

