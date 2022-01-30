Mason Greenwood’s Girlfriend Accuses Him of Domestic Violence and Rape: See the Shocking Videos

Mason Greenwood’s girlfriend, Harriet Robson, has taken to her social media to release shocking videos of what he allegedly did to her, including voice recordings of when he seemingly raped her.

The violence reportedly has been going on since 2020, when the Manchester United player was 18 years old.

See the videos and recordings. We must warn you; they are horribly graphic.

Here:

Look what Mason Greenwood’s girlfriend posted on her story… Domestic violence is absolutely terrifying man 😕😕😕 pic.twitter.com/eqq3xXRGeR — Nathalie🥊🇱🇧 (@NatiAFC) January 30, 2022

I honestly don’t even know what to say… pic.twitter.com/L3ParqMzJ3 — Nathalie🥊🇱🇧 (@NatiAFC) January 30, 2022

There seems to be a longer version of the prev vn where he threatens her at the end for pushing him off… so vile pic.twitter.com/JdkOmlmchA — Nathalie🥊🇱🇧 (@NatiAFC) January 30, 2022

