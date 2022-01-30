Sunday, January 30, 2022
Mason Greenwood’s Girlfriend Accuses Him of Domestic Violence and Rape: See the Shocking Videos

Mason Greenwood’s girlfriend, Harriet Robson, has taken to her social media to release shocking videos of what he allegedly did to her, including voice recordings of when he seemingly raped her.

The violence reportedly has been going on since 2020, when the Manchester United player was 18 years old.

See the videos and recordings. We must warn you; they are horribly graphic.

