Man United’s Harry Maguire receives bomb threat

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has received a bomb threat to his home.

The threat was reported to Cheshire Police, who conducted a sweep of the England international’s home on Thursday afternoon before confirming that “no suspicious items” were discovered.

Maguire has two young children with his fiancee Fern Hawkins.

A spokesman for Maguire said: “In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home.

“He has reported this to the police who are now looking into the matter. The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry’s number one priority.

“He will continue to prepare for this weekend’s fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time.”

A statement from Cheshire Police read: “On Wednesday 20 April Cheshire Police were called to reports of a bomb threat at an address in the Wilmslow area.

“No evacuations took place but, as a precautionary measure, a police explosives dog attended the address on Thursday 21 April to conduct a search of the gardens and surrounding area.

“No suspicious items were found during the search.

“An investigation into the bomb threat remains ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.”

Maguire has come under fire this season for a series of poor performances in United colours, with a section of the fans calling for him to be stripped of the captaincy.

The former Leicester City defender has however remained defiant, saying no one would force him out of Old Trafford.

