Man United’s Bruno Fernandes involved in car crash ahead of Liverpool tie

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been involved in a car crash.

The Portuguese international got involved in a car crash on the eve of Manchester United’s Premier League fixture against Liverpool.

However, the midfielder is believed to have escaped any serious injury from the incident, according to Metro.

He expected to take part in training with his United teammates later on Monday ahead of their Premier League clash with league contenders, Liverpool.

Pictures from the incident show significant damage to the passenger side of Fernandes’ left-hand drive Porsche.

Meanwhile, another vehicle involved in the incident had crashed into a small wooden fence in the front garden of a house.

Emergency crews attended the scene, while Fernandes was pictured speaking with a member of the fire service following the crash.

