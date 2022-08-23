Man United seal £80m deal for Antony

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Ajax Brazilian winger Antony and are preparing a new £80million bid this week, the Sun reports.

United are scrambling to bolster new boss Erik ten Hag’s squad, especially after their poor start to the season.

Antony is in favour of a move to United, and didn’t train on Saturday – missing Sunday’s 1-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam as a result.

And according to Nicolo Schira, United have already reached an agreement with Antony over personal terms.

The Brazil star, 22, has agreed to a five-year contract, keeping him at Old Trafford until 2027.

United are also preparing a fresh £80m bid to try and tempt Ajax into selling and expect to seal a transfer this week.

Ex-Tottenham ace Steven Bergwijn, who scored the winner in Sunday’s game, has wished Antony all the best and says “everyone has dreams”.

“Antony? Everyone has dreams,” he said.

“If it happens, then I wish him all the best. I would find it sad if he leaves, but like I said, everyone has dreams.”

