Man United release statement after Ronaldo’s bombshell interview with Piers Morgan

Premier League giants Manchester United have issued a statement following their forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with British veteran journalist Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo recently did an exclusive interview with Morgan and hit out at Manchester United and their manager Erik ten Hag.

The Portugal captain said Man United had betrayed him and that he does not respect Ten Hag.

However, reacting to the development, Man United, in a statement via its website on Monday, said: “Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo.

“The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.

“Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.”

