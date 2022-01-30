Man United Reacts After Mason Greenwood’s Girlfriend, Harriet Robson, Accused Him of Domestic Violence

Manchester United has released a statement after Harriet Robson released a video and voice recordings accusing him of domestic abuse and rape.

From the clips, the player is seemingly heard pulling her limbs, forcing himself onto her. “But I don’t want to have sex,” she is heard saying, and he insisted.

The videos show the shocking injuries she endured, including older ones that allude to the claims that this has been going on for a while.

Now, the football club Greenwood plays for has reactions.

Their statement in full reads, per Goal.com: “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

A graduate of Man Utd’s academy, Greenwood has scored 35 goals in 129 appearances for the club.

