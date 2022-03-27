Man United Legend Patrice Evra, Visits Tunde Onakoya’s Chess in Slums Site in Lagos

Patrice Evra visited Tunde Onakoya’s “Chess in Slums” station in Lagos yesterday to the surprise of many people.

Recall that Onakoya set up this initiative and has been working with young Lagosians who live under the bridge. In his recent Guardian profile, Onakayo talked about the inspiration behind his program and how he got young people in dire situations to trust him.

“I’ve realised that there is something about human interaction that works like magic. When you treat someone with respect, by default, they’d respect you, too. So we (Chess in Slums) didn’t go there to be condescending, we went there as friends conversing with them,” he said.

This initiative has gained global support, including a fundraising effort from Paris Hilton, and now from former Man United player, Patrice Evra, who met with the students under the bridge.

“I’m soo impressed by those genius kids,” he said in a Twitter post.

Check out the visit:

