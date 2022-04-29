Man United, Chelsea, share spoils at Old Trafford

Manchester United and Chelsea battled to a 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash at the Old Trafford Thursday night.

A dominant Chelsea wasted a number of chances in the first half, with Kai Havertz a major culprit.

The Blues finally got their deserved opener on the hour mark, with Marcos Alonso firing home from inside the box.

However, talisman Cristiano Ronaldo hauled his side level, exquisitely controlling a super lobbed pass from Nemanja Matic before lashing past Edouard Mendy.

Manchester United next host Brentford on Monday night, while Chelsea are away to strugglers Everton.

