Friday, April 29, 2022
HomeSports
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Man United, Chelsea, share spoils at Old Trafford

Manchester United and Chelsea battled to a 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash at the Old Trafford Thursday night.

A dominant Chelsea wasted a number of chances in the first half, with Kai Havertz a major culprit.

The Blues finally got their deserved opener on the hour mark, with Marcos Alonso firing home from inside the box.

However, talisman Cristiano Ronaldo hauled his side level, exquisitely controlling a super lobbed pass from Nemanja Matic before lashing past Edouard Mendy.

Manchester United next host Brentford on Monday night, while Chelsea are away to strugglers Everton.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: