Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Man United 4-0 Liverpool: Ten Hag begins new era in style

Erik ten Hag enjoyed a winning start as Manchester United manager as three first-half goals set up his side for an impressive 4-0 success over rivals Liverpool in Bangkok.

Jadon Sancho opened the scoring before Fred and Anthony Martial increased United’s lead against a Liverpool side that made 21 changes across the 90 minutes, including half-hour cameos for new signings Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho.

Young Uruguayan Facundo Pellistri added a fourth near the end as, in front of over 50,000 enthusiastic supporters in the Thai capital, Liverpool were made to pay for a combination of their profligacy at one end and defensive errors at the other.

