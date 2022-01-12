Men Suspected in the Murder of Rapper Young Dolph Have Been Arrested

A man has been arrested for the murder of Young Dolph.

Recall that the 36-year-old rapper was shot dead on November 17 in Memphis, and now Rolling Stone reports that police took the suspect—23-year-old Justin Johnson, a rapper who performed under the name Straight Drop—into custody Tuesday afternoon in Indiana.

The authorities announced on Wednesday, January 5, that they had issued a warrant against Johnson for first-degree murder. They added that Johnson had an outstanding warrant for violating his supervised release in an unrelated federal weapons case.

Rolling Stone returned later with an update, saying that another suspect – Cornelius Smith, 32, was also arrested and was indicted today on first-degree murder, weapons possession, and theft charges.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

