Saturday, September 17, 2022
Man Shoots His Shot at Vee Adeyele as She Laments “Nothing Dey Streets”

It looks like Vee Adeyele has no excuse from jumping on the relationship train despite and making her mum so much happier.

The Big Brother Naija alum and singer took to her Twitter to complain about the “pressure getting worser” from her Nigerian mum who doesn’t fail to remind her that she was married with a kid at her age.

Vee had said, “My mum never fails yo yell me that at my age, she was married with a child. Can someone tell Nigerian mother’s that nothing dey streets currently? The pressure is truly getting worser.”

Seeing this as an ample opportunity to seize his moment, a Twitter user shot his shot at the singer with the response, “Yes, I’m nothing. And with you, Nothing lasts forever.”

Vee must have been blown by the response because she posted same on her Instagram stories.

