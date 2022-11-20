Man sets wife ablaze for delaying breakfast in Obasanjo’s village

Police operatives are on the trail of a middle-aged man, Hassan Azeez, popularly known as Saudi, for allegedly setting his wife, Olayinka, ablaze in the early hours of yesterday.

According to sources, Azeez had an altercation with Olayinka, a mother of one, accusing her of delaying his breakfast in the early hours of the day at their residence in Ibogun Olaogun, ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo’s village.

Olayinka was said to have explained to Azeez that she would serve him his breakfast after she was through with her early morning chores.

Irked by his wife’s excuse, Azeez was said to have launched into a heated argument with her, during which he allegedly poured petrol on her and set her ablaze.

The Incident caused pandemonium in the community as Azeez allegedly warned residents against any attempt to intervene in the matter.

“A male passer-by, who was touched by the woman’s plight, had one of his legs burnt while he was trying to save the woman,” a source said.

The 33-year-old Olayinka was eventually rescued by some residents who forced her husband to take her to a hospital for medical care.

It was learnt that Azeez instead hired a nurse to take care of Olayinka at home.

Her condition however deteriorated when residents contacted Olayinka’s father, Pa Akintade, who lives in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Olayinka has since been moved to a hospital in Ibadan, Oyo State, where doctors are battling to save her life.

Azeez was said to have fled after the matter was reported to Ibogun Police Division.

Pa Akintade explained that specialist doctors who examined his daughter said a sum of N1.5 million was needed for urgent surgery to restore her to good health and shape as her hands had become contorted from the fire.

He said: “Azeez did not request for my daughter’s hand in marriage and he is not ready to do anything according to Yoruba marriage tradition.

“Some specialist doctors who came to examine my daughter at the hospital where she is being treated said we would have to provide a sum of N1.5 million to carry out a surgery on her body because her hands and other parts of her body have been severely burnt and contorted.”

Contacted, the spokesman for Ogun Police Command, Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi, said that operatives were on the trail of Azeez.

“It is true. We are still on his trail,” Oyeyemi said.

