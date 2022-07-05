Man sets own house ablaze over frustration

An unidentified man has deliberately set his own house on fire in Kwara, authorities at the State Fire Service said.

Mr Hassan Adekunle, who is the spokesman for the Director of Kwara State Fire Service, Falade Olumuyiwa, confirmed this in a statement.

He revealed that the incident occurred at about 10:28 am on Sunday at Lekki Phase One in the Eyenkorin area of Ilorin, the state capital.

Adekunle, while quoting reports, said the man claimed to have deliberately sprayed the three-bedroom building with petrol and set it on fire due to the high level of frustration from his wife.

He added that the swift response of personnel of the fire service brought the ravaging fire under control and prevented it from spreading to other buildings in the area.

Olumuyiwa, in his reaction, appealed to residents of the state to be more vigilant in their homes, offices, and wherever they may find themselves.

