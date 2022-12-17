Man holds ex-lover hostage on her way to wed another man [Video]

Love hurts, they say, and this was amply illustrated in the story of a man who lost his heartthrob to another after years of dating and caring.

The jilted young man held his ex-girlfriends wedding car hostage on her way to wed another man after training her in school. To add insult to the injury, the bride’s mother was heard asking the young man if she sent him to train her.

The devastated young man threw all but the kitchen sink in his bid to save his relationship, and in many ways, his sanity, to no avail.

Please watch this heartbreaking video below.

