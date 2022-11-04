Man hides $30m jackpot from family, wears costume to receive cheque

A lottery winner in China has taken extra measures to hide his identity even from his family.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), a man who chose to go by the fake name Li won a massive 220 million Chinese yuan (CAD 41,257,632.31).

A resident of the southern region of Guangxi, Li said that he enjoys playing the lottery.

“I only won a few dozen yuan in the past,” he said. “I regard buying the lottery as a hobby and my family does not care. Plus, I do not spend much money on it and the lottery provides a ray of hope for me.”

For the past few years, Li has been playing the same combination of seven numbers. He had bought 40 tickets worth CAD 15, all of them containing the same set of numbers. And they turned out to be his lucky numbers because Li had won the October 21 jackpot.

He said he couldn’t sleep when he found out about his win. And despite his excitement, he didn’t tell his wife or child.

His reason?

“I have not told my wife or kid,” he explained. “I am concerned that they might feel superior to other people and will not work or study hard in future.”

SCMP reports that Li went to the Guangxi Welfare Lottery Distribution Centre on October 24 to claim his 220 million Chinese yuan prize, which comes out to 177 million yuan (CAD 33,215,703) after taxes.

But unlike other lottery winners who get dressed up for the occasion, Li chose to wear a bright yellow cartoon costume to hide his identity — a trend that’s becoming increasingly popular among lottery winners who want to remain anonymous.

Li has chosen to donate 5 million yuan (CAD 938,242) to charity but as for the remaining amount (CAD 32,277,461), he said that he has yet to decide.

“I haven’t decided yet, and I will take some time to plan how to use the money,” he said.

