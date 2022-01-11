Man Dragged to Court for Threatening to Kill Donald Trump If He ‘Refused to Step Down’

An American man from New York has been charged with threatening to kill Donald Trump.

Per Reuters, 72-year-old Thomas Welnicki allegedly voluntarily made his threats known to both the Secret Service and Capitol Police. And in the court documents, Welnicki is alleged to have “knowingly and willfully threatened to kill, kidnap, and inflict bodily harm upon a former president.”

Speaking during an interview, Welnicki is said to have given his own cell number to law enforcement and is alleged to have told Capitol police that “if [Individual-1] loses the 2020 election and refused to step down,” he would “acquire weapons” to “take him down.”

While Trump is not explicitly named in the documents, the description of “Individual-1” is obviously clear.

Complex adds that voicemail messages from Welnicki to multiple Secret Service offices are excerpted. And in one of them, Welnicki stated that he would “aid and abet” anyone who would shoot Trump and 12 unidentified members of Congress. In November 2021 calls to the Secret Service’s NYC Duty Desk, Welnicki allegedly referred to Trump as “Hitler.”

Complex adds: “Welnicki is set to be let out on $50,000 bond, which has been guaranteed by his brother John, on the condition that he’s tested, evaluated, and/or treatment for alcoholism and mental health issues, as determined by pre-trial services. He would be monitored by GPS and unable to leave the New York/Long Island area.”

