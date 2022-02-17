Man dies after sex romp in Rivers hotel

An unidentified man has reportedly slumped and died after alleged sex romp with a female partner at a hotel in Ada George in the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the incident occurred a few hours after the duo checked into the hotel in the wee hours of Wednesday.

A hotel guest, who pleaded anonymity said at about 2am on Wednesday, the lady who checked in with the deceased rushed out of their room and banged at the door of another guest to raise the alarm that her male partner had slumped.

According to the guest, the manager of the hotel and security men raced to the scene and immediately rushed the man to a nearby hospital.

It was, however, gathered that the man died on getting to the hospital.

When contacted, acting spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Kokom confirmed the incident, saying the lady and the manager of the hotel had been arrested

“Yes, the command is aware of the incident that took place in the hotel and investigation is ongoing.

“Our men arrested the lady and the manager of the hotel. Further developments will be communicated to you,” Iringe-Kokom stated.

