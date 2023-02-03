Man dies after queuing for hours at Bank

For many hours, an unnamed bank customer has died after queuing at a generation bank in Agbor, Delta State.

The sad incident occurred on Thursday, 2nd February, in the Ika South Local Government Area, Delta State.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in Delta state, DSP Bright Edafe, said the deceased came to the bank to collect his ATM card, Tribune writes.

The police said the deceased came to collect his Automated Teller Machine card.

He said, ”He was not trying to withdraw cash; he came to collect his ATM card,”

Nigerians have expressed the painful experience they endure in commercial banks to withdraw cash following the redesign of N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the attendant scarcity.

Many banks and ATMs have yet to dispense either old or new notes.

