Man commits suicide over prostitute

A member of a local vigilance group in Omoku, in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni (ONELGA) Local Council of Rivers State, simply identified as Bobo, was alleged to have shot himself while attempting to shoot at a brothel manager known as Mr. Chukwuladi Akio, on Wednesday night, following a brawl over a commercial sex worker.

In an address with TheGuardian, Akio said: “The man came to my hotel. He sat with one of my girls near the door. His gun was facing the girl. I only asked the girl not to face the gun, that she should either go inside her room or take the guest outside. I told her to always have discussions with people outside, which the girl did.

“Before I knew it, he corked his gun and pointed at me. I ran away and he held me. He tried to put the gun under his leg to shoot me, and in the process, the bullet hit his leg. I am not the one that shot him. I do not know how to cork a gun, let alone shooting somebody.”

Spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe Koko, said the command was aware of the matter and investigation was ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign in Rivers State, Gladys Oyenmwen, has called on OSPAC leadership to ensure training and re-training of their personnel on human rights with a view to ensuring their personnel respect rights of people while carrying out their duty.

