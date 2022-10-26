Man climbs Mount Kilimanjaro to place Labour Party Flag

A Tanzanian supporter of Nigeria’s Labour Party (LP), identified as OGersh, has climbed Africa’s tallest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro, for ten and a half hours to mount the party’s flag at the Uhuru Peak.

Uhuru Peak is the highest point of the mountain and the highest point in Africa.

OGersh shared a video and picture of himself at Uhuru Peak, next to the Labour Party flag on Tuesday.

In the video, he said: “I am doing this, and it took me a lot of pain. I took risks to get here. I had been climbing this Kilimanjaro since 11 p.m. yesterday, and we just got here; it is about 9.30 in the afternoon now. That is the price I pay; that is the thing I give so that we have a new Nigeria. I want my children and grandchildren to enjoy what I enjoyed in Nigeria, not what is currently happening.”

After he had climbed and placed the flag, he wrote: “On Fri, 20/10/2022, after 10½ hrs of climbing, hiking and trekking, I made it to the Uhuru Peak of Mount Kilimanjaro, 5,895m above sea level. There is no better place to announce the coming of a New Nigeria than the rooftop of Africa.”

