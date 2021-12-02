Man Calls Off One Month Old Marriage After Discovering Wife is Pregnant for Lover

A Nigerian man has called off his barely one-month old marriage after and also attempted suicide discovering that his wife had been unfaithful.

A Twitter user, Ogbeni Ceejay shared the story on his timeline sometime ago recalling how excited the husband who happens to be his friend, had felt on the wedding day.

He added that the couple dated for six years before eventually tying the knot a few months ago.

He stated that the newly married man came to find out that his wife was pregnant by her lover when he overheard a telephone conversation between them.

“2months ago I attended the wedding of a family friend and the groom was all tears of joy. Today I heard they’re no longer together. Hmm, it is well.

“So this couple is my childhood friends, dated for 6yrs b4 they got married. Barely 1month into the marriage had the husband overheard his wife on phone with a guy,” he tweeted.

