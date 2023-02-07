Man bags life sentence for raping 4-yr-old daughter

A high court in Delta state has sentenced one Amechi Ogo to life imprisonment for raping his four-year-old daughter.

Twenty-eight-year-old Amechi was said to have committed the act in May 2018.

The persecution led by P. U Akamagwuna, director of the sexual offence unit, ministry of justice, told the court that the “defendant came home on a fateful day and demanded sex from his wife. When his wife turned him down and left the house for an errand, the defendant forced himself on his 4-year-old daughter”.

“He was caught in the act by a neighbour and ran away.

“The police subsequently arrested him and he made a confessional statement which was tendered in court.

“In his trial, the defendant retracted his statement and denied committing such offence.”

In his defence, Ogo said he lost all his sense of reasoning after a native doctor laid hands on and directed him to have sex with any woman he saw.

Flora Azinge, the presiding judge, held on Wednesday, February 1, that the defence put forward by the accused was untenable and an afterthought.

She held that the testimony of the witness who discovered the act and the testimony of the four-year-old child, along with the defendant’s confessional statement, established beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant committed the crime.

She described the defendant as a paedophile whose conduct in raping his own daughter was “callous, animalistic, barbaric and against the laws of God”.

The judge said that society needed to be protected from persons like Ogo.

