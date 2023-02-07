Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Man bags life sentence for raping 4-yr-old daughter

News

A high court in Delta state has sentenced one Amechi Ogo to life imprisonment for raping his four-year-old daughter.

Twenty-eight-year-old Amechi was said to have committed the act in May 2018.

The persecution led by P. U Akamagwuna, director of the sexual offence unit, ministry of justice, told the court that the “defendant came home on a fateful day and demanded sex from his wife. When his wife turned him down and left the house for an errand, the defendant forced himself on his 4-year-old daughter”.

“He was caught in the act by a neighbour and ran away.

“The police subsequently arrested him and he made a confessional statement which was tendered in court.

“In his trial, the defendant retracted his statement and denied committing such offence.”

In his defence, Ogo said he lost all his sense of reasoning after a native doctor laid hands on and directed him to have sex with any woman he saw.

Flora Azinge, the presiding judge, held on Wednesday, February 1, that the defence put forward by the accused was untenable and an afterthought.

She held that the testimony of the witness who discovered the act and the testimony of the four-year-old child, along with the defendant’s confessional statement, established beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant committed the crime.

She described the defendant as a paedophile whose conduct in raping his own daughter was “callous, animalistic, barbaric and against the laws of God”.

The judge said that society needed to be protected from persons like Ogo.

Latest

Politics

Obi leads new poll, Tinubu surges among silent voters

0
A new poll by Stears Nigeria has shown that...
Politics

Daylight Robbery: Machina reacts to Lawan’s Supreme Court victory

0
Nura Audu, a Deputy Campaign Coordinator and Yobe North...
Politics

Ortom, Deputy, Commissioners shun Atiku’s Benue rally

0
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, his deputy, Benson Abounu,...
News

FG awards Zinox Computers N85bn census contract

0
The Federal Government through the National Population Commission (NPC)...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Obi leads new poll, Tinubu surges among silent voters

0
A new poll by Stears Nigeria has shown that...
Politics

Daylight Robbery: Machina reacts to Lawan’s Supreme Court victory

0
Nura Audu, a Deputy Campaign Coordinator and Yobe North...
Politics

Ortom, Deputy, Commissioners shun Atiku’s Benue rally

0
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, his deputy, Benson Abounu,...
News

FG awards Zinox Computers N85bn census contract

0
The Federal Government through the National Population Commission (NPC)...
News

Naira Swap: Court bars CBN from extending Feb 10 deadline

0
Justice Eneojo Eneche of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Obi leads new poll, Tinubu surges among silent voters

Emmanuel Offor -
A new poll by Stears Nigeria has shown that the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is at 41% lead ahead of the...
Read more

Daylight Robbery: Machina reacts to Lawan’s Supreme Court victory

Emmanuel Offor -
Nura Audu, a Deputy Campaign Coordinator and Yobe North Zonal Social Media for Bashir Machina campaign team has described the Supreme Court judgement which...
Read more

Ortom, Deputy, Commissioners shun Atiku’s Benue rally

Emmanuel Offor -
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, his deputy, Benson Abounu, commissioners, aides and the 22 local government chairmen of the state were absent at the...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: