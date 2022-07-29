Friday, July 29, 2022
HomeNews
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

MAN asks FG to remove 7.5% VAT on Diesel

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has asked the Federal Government to urgently remove the 7.5% Value Added Tax on diesel.

President of  MAN,  Mansur Ahmed made the call on Thursday at the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Kaduna State branch of the association.

He also asked the government to create a national strategic response to the disruptive impact of the ongoing Russian – Ukraine war on the global supply value chain and its debilitating impact on Nigeria’s economy.

Ahmed stated that such a strategic response will help to identify viable options to ameliorate the negative impact of the disruption, assuage other pain points in the business environment and activate innovative solutions to familiar and emerging macroeconomic and Infrastructure challenges as well as provide a lead way for resilience in the economic ecosystem.

Represented by the chairman of MAN, Bompai branch in Kano State, Sani Saleh, the President said the removal of VAT on diesel should be pending the normalisation of the international supply system as well as resolve the complexity surrounding the seamless implementation of the eligible customer initiative in order to enable manufacturers to take of the advantage of stranded electricity.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: