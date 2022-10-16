Man Arrested for Trespassing at Kim Kardashian’s Home

A man was arrested for entering Kim Kardashian’s property.

Per TMZ, he was arrested Saturday morning after he was seen walking around the reality TV star’s Hidden Hills property in California. And sources close to the situation said he got past the community gates and make his way to Kim’s front door and was apprehended before he could enter the home. He had a scuffle with the security, with guards pinning him to the ground, as they waited for police to arrive.

He has been hit with battery and trespassing charges.

Sources say the man “has an infatuation with Kim,” and is known to officers in the area, as he’s reportedly been spotted on surveillance footage.

