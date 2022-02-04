Man arraigned for beating policeman, stealing N80,000, beret

A 21-year-old man, Stephen Monday, has been arraigned before an Ebute Meta Magistrate’s Court, Lagos State, on charges of assault and theft.

The defendant allegedly assaulted a policeman, Inspector Folorunsho Lawal, while the cop performed his duty at Otto community, Ebute Metta.

Monday was also accused of tearing Lawal’s uniform in a three-count charge bordering on assault, theft, and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

The charges read, “That you, Stephen Monday, and others now at large, on January 29, 2022, around 03.30 pm, at G-Express, Otto, Ebute Metta, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did assault one Inspector Folorunsho Lawal while performing his legal duty by beating him and tearing his uniform, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“That you, Stephen Monday, and others at large, on the same date, time and place, in the aforementioned magisterial district, did conduct yourselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by attacking Inspector Lawal while he was performing his legal duty, thereby committing an offense punishable under Section 168 (d) Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“That you, Stephen Monday, and others at large, on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned magisterial district, did steal N80,000 and a beret valued at N20,000, property of one Inspector Lawal, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”

The Magistrate, Mrs F. F. George, granted the defendant bail and adjourned the case till February 7, 2022, for trial.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...