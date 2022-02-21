Man applauds himself for overcoming temptation to cheat on his wife

Young man gives himself credit after holding back the temptation to cheat on his wife following a coworker’s social media interaction.

According to the Facebook user simply identified as Maxwell, he was in bed when a friend request from a former female worker came through.

Just as he was about to make moves at following up with conversations with the lady, he looked back at his woman and cut off communications with the coworker immediately.

Read his narrations below …

“As I was sleeping with my partner last night, I got a notification from fb. I stood up to check; it was a friend request from a lady. I decided to go through her profile to know who she is. Finally, I found out that it was my old time coworker. I accepted her friend request and she sent we a massage “Hello” since I was still online. I replied “Hi.”

As I was still looking at her, something came into my mind. “This woman doesn’t deserve to be cheated on, look at how safe and comfortable she’s sleeping in our bed. She really trusts me so much that I can’t hurt her” I started thinking, ” she left her family, her caring mother and father, who at all times were providing almost everything she needed and her siblings who always brightened her day.

But she decided to leave all that behind just to come and share her entire life with me. All these thoughts and more were driving me crazy. Then I asked myself, “how can I do this wickedness to this innocent woman?” So I hurriedly picked up my phone and hit the “BLOCK” button.

I turned to my lovely wife and I rolled over to the bed and cuddled her and she adjusted herself to accommodate me le I can’t afford to lose her trust or make her cry. Never! I really hope my bond with my partner doesn’t break, I really love my Ayanda Chantell Mnyambo.”

