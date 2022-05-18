Wednesday, May 18, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Mammoth Crowd Gather in Lagos Island for Dababy and Davido

Dababy is currently enjoying the sights and sounds in Nigeria courtesy of Davido.

The American rapper who flew into the country on Monday is reportedly here to shoot a music video of his song with the DMW label boss.

Ever the gracious host, Davido has been taking his international colleague around town; showing him all of the goodness out. Naija has to offer.

On Tuesday, the duo visited Lagos Island and were welcomed by a mammoth Crowd of people hailing both OBO and Dababy

The rapper has been updating his social media with his Nigerian Experience; sharing several photos and videos of moments and things he’s been up to.
In one of his posts, he hailed Davido for making him feel like he’s home.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: