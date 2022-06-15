Mama Boko Haram sentenced to 5 years in prison

The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction and sentencing of Aisha Alkali Wakil, aka Mama Boko Haram, alongside one Prince Lawal Shoyode and Tahiru Saidu Daura before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri.

The Commission’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, made this known in a statement saying the defendants were sentenced to five years imprisonment on Tuesday without option of fine.

“The judgment was the climax of a process that commenced on Monday, September 14, 2020 when the defendants were re-arraigned on a two count charge of conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N71,400,000 (Seventy-One Million, Four Hundred Thousand Naira) only”, he added.

