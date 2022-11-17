Maltina shares happiness as Laffmattaz finale holds in Lagos

The Laffmattaz comedy train, fueled by the premium malt drink, Maltina, came to a spectacular end on 13 November 2022, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

The comedy tour, which had passed through cities like Abeokuta, Ibadan, Akure, Osogbo, and Epe before arriving in Lagos, had top Nigerian comedians, including Ali Baba, Kennyblaq, Akpororo, and AY, put up rib-breaking performances.

The audience was also treated to rousing musical performances from music legends, Sir Shina Peters, Evang. Ebenezer Obey, as well as the SB Live Band and Beejay Sax while sipping their favorite malt drink.

Speaking on Maltina’s journey with the show, Senior Brand Manager, Maltina, Onyebuchi Allanah, expressed her satisfaction at the event. “We are delighted with the turnout for this event. The Laffmattaz tour perfectly exemplified our belief in the power of making memories with loved ones. We’ve seen people laugh with their families and friends, which has been a heartwarming experience. This journey with the brand has been incredible, and we look forward to many more collaborations like this in the future.”

The event also boasted of a star-studded red-carpet session, with several celebrities such as Teni Entertainer, Toyin Abhram, Okoya Thomos showing up in style. With loads of laughter and of course the goodness of Maltina, the Laffmattaz finale was a resounding success in the hearts of all who attended.

See the photos:

