Malika Haqq is having baby fever and wants her baby daddy to help with it.

The reality TV star and mother of one who shares a son with O.T. Genasis posted a family portrait of all three of them via her Instagram page on Tuesday night.

Though Malika and O.T. Genasis have so called their romantic relationship quit, she asked him if he would be willing to work with her on a sister for their son. She wrote, “We did that Dad, a sister?”

