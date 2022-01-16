Mali ex-President, Ibrahim Keita, is dead

Mali’s former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who led the West African country from 2013 until he was ousted in a coup in 2020, has died at the age of 76, his family has announced.

“President IBK died this morning at 0900 GMT in his home” in Bamako, a family member told AFP using the ex-leader’s initials, with several other family members confirming his passing.

Keita was two years into his second five-year term when he was toppled by the military in 2020.

In the weeks before the coup, he had been struggling with protests fuelled by his handling of a jihadist insurgency and failure to turn around Mali’s ailing economy.

The ex-leader suffered a mini-stroke after his ouster and was sent to the United Arab Emirates for treatment.

