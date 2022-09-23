Maldini snubs Ronaldo, names Messi, 2 others as greatest ever players

AC Milan legend, Paolo Maldini has snubbed Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo while naming the three best players that he has seen play the game during his playing career.

Maldini named Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi, late Napoli legend, Diego Maradona and former Barcelona striker Ronaldo Luiz Nazario as his top three footballers.

The legendary defender made the statement in an upcoming documentary on the Brazilian Ronaldo titled ‘The Phenomenon.’

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner spent a year and a half playing alongside Ronaldo at Milan and went up against him multiple times during the latter’s five-year stint with Inter Milan.

The 54-year-old played for one of the best teams of all time and faced some great footballers during a glorious career that spanned almost 25 years.

When asked to name the three best players that he has seen, Maldini said: “The three greatest players I saw during my career were Messi, Maradona and him [Ronaldo Nazario].”

